Annual reading challenges asking their participants to set an equally arbitrary and ambitious numerical goal are becoming passé. Either someone met their self-imposed reading goal, or they didnʼt — who cares? Becoming more prevalent in this trendʼs place are challenges daring readers to instead find tomes fitting certain criteria.
Enumerated with check blocks and resembling a literary scavenger hunt, these lists from sites such as Popsugar, Booklist Queen, and The StoryGraph make reading even more fun than it already is by emphasizing discovery over sheer quantity. Using some prompts within these lists as our inspiration, we present this monthʼs picks.
□ A book everyone is talking about