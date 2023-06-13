In addition to seemingly endless shelves of tomes, library patrons can get on the internet for free, 3D print a product prototype, meet an author, take a class, learn a language, and become a citizen.
Even the buildings themselves can be worthy of a visit. There’s the 100-year-old Carnegie Library in downtown Tacoma with more than 2 million circulation items, or the 20,000-square-foot downtown Renton Library, which straddles the lazy Cedar River.
Farther afield, Seattle has two libraries that routinely rank on must-visit lists: the modern oasis that is the 10-story Seattle Public Library and the historical treasure that is the Suzzallo Library at the University of Washington. Whether visiting one of these amazing libraries or a favorite neighborhood book lender, here are some business titles to search for this month.
'It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs' by Mary Louise Kelly
At first blush, this might seem more like a parenting guide than a business memoir. But when one considers how career-driven NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly was while her sons were growing up, one can start to see parallels between pursuing a career and being present for one’s children. The book centers around her eldest son’s looming high school graduation. It was then Kelly realized she could no longer tell herself, “Next year, it’ll be different.” While the chronicle of Kelly’s last year at home with her son isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution, it seems most parents will find resonance in Kelly’s experience of being the working caregiver trying to balance carpools with career aspiration.
Henry Holt & Co. | $26.99
'Remote Works: Managing for Freedom, Flexibility, and Focus' by Ali Greene and Tamara Sanderson
It’s been three years since the onset of the COVID- 19 pandemic and the need for a remote-work model, but for those of us who are still working from afar, it’s easy to feel disjointed and disconnected from the rest of the team, especially for those in creative fields. Cue this timely guide from leading experts Ali Greene and Tamara Sanderson. Drawing from myriad interviews and their own experiences working for remote enterprises, the duo delves into effective communication, team unification, productivity, and how to manage a remote workforce.
Berrett-Koehler Publishers | $24.95
'Walk Away to Win: A Playbook to Combat Workplace Bullying' by Megan Carle
Workplace bullying is so pervasive that nearly half of the 163 million people who comprise America’s active workforce have reported being bullied by a co-worker or boss. Victims can fall anywhere on the office hierarchy, too, from entry-level workers to C-suite executives. Such was the case for author Megan Carle, who rose to head of North American basketball at Nike. Through her own experiences, which ultimately caused her to leave her job, and stories of other victims she interviewed, Carle explains how to recognize types of bullying, ways victims can combat their bullies, how bystanders can intervene, and why executives should take a proactive stand against this harassment.
McGraw Hill | $26