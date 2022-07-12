This is usually the space where we tell you why you should be picking up a book. We romanticize reading outside in the shade of a tall tree or indoors while wrapped in a cozy blanket. Take a book on a trip, read on public transit, or download an audiobook, we suggest. But, if you turn to this page month after month, you donʼt really require that extra motivation. Chances are, you already have a library “holds” list a mile long as well as shelves of unread tomes. So, weʼre just going to quietly leave these here for your consideration. You know what to do.
How to Prevent the Next Pandemic by Bill Gates
Fresh on the heels of his 2021 book, How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, Microsoft founder Bill Gates is at it again with another urgent how-to guide. In this read, Gates tackles a topic even more prescient than the climate crisis: pandemic. After all, COVID-19 has now claimed the lives of more than 1 million Americans — and it isn’t finished yet. In a clear and eloquent voice, Gates lays out the lessons learned in the last two years and beyond through his work around infectious disease at the Gates Foundation and discusses how world governments and private enterprises can work together to avoid another catastrophe. Knopf | $28
Dessert Can Save the World: Stories, Secrets, and Recipes for a Stubbornly Joyful Existence by Christina Tosi
A sweet read for anyone who has ever found themselves reading an empowering CEO memoir and thought, “If only this book had cookie recipes, too.” OK — so maybe that’s a pretty niche crowd, but what else would one expect from the James Beard Award–winning CEO and founder of Milk Bar and host of Bake Squad? In Dessert Can Save the World, author Christina Tosi adds heaping amounts of flour, butter, and sugar and ultimately bakes up the secret recipe for success in work, relationships, and life with the unflinching narrative of her early years and her perseverance in the highly competitive food world. Much like the dopamine hit from enjoying one of Tosi’s cornflake chocolate chip marshmallow cookies and a cold glass of milk, this read inspires joy. Harmony | $26
Unmasking Autism: The Power of Embracing Our Hidden Neurodiversity by Devon Price
If it seems as if there are more adults diagnosed as neurodivergent in recent months, it’s true. The isolation brought about in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic meant that undiagnosed autistics were able to stay in their own bubbles where they could be themselves. Now that restrictions are loosening, neurodivergent folks are again donning a mask (metaphorical rather than medical) that they previously hadn’t known they were wearing. This concept of unintentionally masking is one that neurodiverse author Devon Price breaks down using his own experiences and those of the autistics he interviewed. Price gives thoughtful and intersectional advice for moving through the world, including the workplace, without a mask. Price also addresses the neurotypical ally, proffering tips on how best to accommodate autistic employees, friends, and family. Harmony | $26.99
Startup Boards: A Field Guide to Building and Leading an Effective Board of Directors by Brad Feld, Matt Blumberg, and Mahendra Ramsinghani
There are books, and then there are reference books. Startup Boards absolutely falls into the latter category. Written by three serial board members — who between them have served on more than 100 startup and scale-up boards over the course of 30 years — this new release is chock-full of actionable advice that readers will return to again and again. CEOs, board members, and those seeking board appointment will glean board fundamentals as well as tips on recruitment, onboarding, and diversifying of board members. Other how-tos include running board meetings, taking a company public, and even going out of business. Wiley | $29.95