If you’re one of the more than 5.5 million avid readers who pledged to read an average of 53 books in the Goodreads annual reading challenge last year, did you meet your goal? No judgment if you didn’t. Fortunately, a new year means a clean slate and a chance to set a lofty goal that you can totally crush. Here are a few interesting reads to help you on your way to victory.
Coffeeland: One Man's Dark Empire and the Making of Our Favorite Drug
It is no secret that we here in our area are obsessed with coffee. One needs only to walk a block in any direction to fi nd a hot cup of Joe. Despite our constant thirst, many Pacific Northwesterners remain in the dark regarding the origins of their favorite dark roast. This is a topic to which author Augustine Sedgewick dedicates his 448-page work. From the 20th-century volcanic highlands of El Salvador to corner coffee shops, Sedgewick outlines how the coffee dynasties of the past catapulted coffee into becoming one of the most valuable commodities in the world.
Penguin Books | $18
Creative Acts for Curious People: How to Think, Create, and Lead in Unconventional Ways
The confluence of an ongoing pandemic, work stress, and dark winter days doesn’t just leave creative types in a slump — it outright kills their muse. Cue this timely full-color illustrated guide for business professionals. Curated by Sarah Stein Greenberg, the executive director of Stanford University’s Hasso Plattner Institute of Design, Creative Acts for Curious People draws advice from experts across myriad creative industries to bolster innovative leadership, hone observation skills, foster greater understanding, and more. Through the more than 80 exercises in this guide, readers will be prepared to revive their muse and turn their curiosity into creative action.
Ten Speed Press | $28
The Alignment Problem: Machine Learning and Human Values
As the technology around artificial intelligence (AI) improves, businesses seemingly benefit from machine-learning systems. After all, automation and smart decision making do streamline many processes. However, best-selling author Brian Christian argues in The Alignment Problem that adaption of this technology is rife with “ethical and potentially existential risks.” Citing examples of gender-biased résumé cullers, racist bail and parole algorithms, and more, Christian’s historical research and on-the-ground reporting dive into humanity’s blind spots and the (possibly) fl awed technology created by those biases.
W.W. Norton & Co. | $29
The Antisocial Network: The Gamestop Short Squeze and the Ragtag Group of Amateur Traders That Brought Wall Street to Its Knees
By the time word of last year’s historic Wall Street shakeup hit the news, users on the community- based social media site Reddit — more specifically the subreddit known as WallStreetBets — had already become overnight millionaires in the stock market. Author Ben Mezrich chronicles the events that took the now-infamous subreddit from its mundane start as a vehicle for finance memes to its backing of failing brick-and-mortar video game retailer GameStop. Mezrich doesn’t stop there, however; the industry veteran also explores how the drama has inspired a new generation of stock market enthusiasts and changed the landscape of financial investing forever.
Grand Central Publishing | $28