On the Books: Literary Scavenger Hunt

Annual reading challenges asking their participants to set an equally arbitrary and ambitious numerical goal are becoming passé. Either someone met their self-imposed reading goal, or they didnʼt — who cares? Becoming more prevalent in this trendʼs place are challenges daring readers to instead find tomes fitting certain criteria. Enumerated with check blocks and resembling a literary scavenger hunt, these lists from sites such as Popsugar, Booklist Queen, and The StoryGraph make reading even more fun than it already is by emphasizing discovery over sheer quantity. Using some prompts within these lists as our inspiration, we present this monthʼs picks.
□ A book everyone is talking about
The Lego Story: How a Little Toy Sparked the World’s Imagination by Jens Andersen
There are few people alive unfamiliar with the joy, frustration, and pain (when stepped on) of those little plastic bricks known as Legos. They are so ubiquitous that in just the last 50 of the Danish company’s 91 years in business, more than 400 billion bricks have been produced — enough for every person on the planet to have at least 60 pieces each. Now, for the first time ever, we’re getting an authorized and intimate look at the storied company. Through exclusive company archive access and firsthand interviews with Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen, former president and CEO of the Lego Group and third-generation owner, author Jens Andersen tells the cultural history of how the Lego brand was built, brick by colorful brick. Mariner Books | $32.50
□ A book you meant to read in 2022
The Book of Boundaries: Set the Limits That Will Set You Free by Melissa Urban
Whether readers are fans of the Whole30 diet — a 30-day elimination regimen touting whole foods and forbidding sugar, alcohol, grains, and dairy — this book by Whole30 co-founder Melissa Urban on setting boundaries is invaluable in transforming personal and professional relationships. Let’s face it: The burnout from people-pleasing is pervasive and exhausting. This practical and approachable guide contains more than 100 scripts with specific language readers can use to establish boundaries with everyone from bosses and co-workers to friends and family to in-laws and neighbors. There also are techniques for when those scripts don’t go as planned and pushback is encountered. In addition to external boundaries, this guide also delves into personal boundaries such as those we set around the things we eat, drink, watch, and more. The Dial Press | $28
□ A book by a first-time author
The Sales MBA: How to Influence Corporate Buyers by Douglas Cole
Douglas Cole might be new to authordom, but the LinkedIn leader and part-time lecturer at The Rotman School of Management is a veteran in the sales game. As Cole sees it, most sales leaders get from 0 to 90 percent sales mastery through the simple act of learning their trade and following the rules. Cole writes, however, that last 10 percent is all about mindset, which is what sets The Sales MBA apart from other sales how-to guides. “I’m encouraging sales professionals to see themselves differently, to embrace a more elevated view of what they do on the job,” Cole writes in the book’s introduction. To get the reader there, Cole parses his advice in each chapter based on questions enterprise sales professionals should ask themselves about the potential corporate buyers they wish to influence. Barlow Publishing | $22
□ A book by a local author
Stealing Genius: The Seven Levels of Adaptive Innovation by Steve Miller
Sought-after lecturer and business advisor Steve Miller is back at it again with his newest work, Stealing Genius. In the book's opening, Miller explains that Stealing Genius is an expansion on a chapter in his previous book, Uncopyable: How to Create an Unfair Advantage Over Your Competition. A consultant for companies including Proctor & Gamble, Boeing, Nordstrom, Coca-Cola, and more, Miller knows that in successful marketing and branding efforts, one needs to be constantly innovating, too. To do this, one must “steal genius” — defined by Miller as “delivering an experience that the competition cannot or will not attempt to copy.” Pulling from numerous case studies on innovation — like the invention of Velcro or the experience of shopping at an American Girl store — Miller presents steps business leaders can take to create a wholly original brand experience. Sound Wisdom | $15.99