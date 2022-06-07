Itʼs been six months since the start of the year, when Goodreads users set their individual lofty (or cautious) reading goals for 2022. Whatever the finish looks like — maybe itʼs 15, or maybe itʼs 150 — now is the perfect time for folks to check in with themselves and see whether theyʼre on track to hit that self-prescribed milestone. Missing the mark? Consider one of these work-friendly reads to get back up to speed.
Why Design Matters: Conversations with the World’s Most Creative People by Debbie Millman
Don’t let the cost of this large tome fool you; the beautifully designed anthology, Why Design Matters: Conversations with the World’s Most Creative People, is well worth the price tag, with its bold aesthetic and its big-name interviewees. Read author Debbie Millman’s captivating interviews with 80 of today’s most creative minds, like Ira Glass, Tim Ferriss, Allison Bechdel, Chanel Miller, and Obama White House photographer Pete Souza. Also, take time to appreciate Millman’s photography skills and the myriad pull quotes penned in Millman’s own artistic hand. All the cultivated elements come together to form a harmonious whole that will help readers thrive in both their personal and professional lives.
Harper Design | $60
Alphabet Soup: The Essential Guide to LGBTQ2+ Inclusion at Work by Michael Bach
For some companies, issuing an inclusive statement and rainbow-washing their logo every June is where their support of the LGBTQ2+ community begins and ends. But according to Michael Bach, DEI expert and author of Birds of All Feathers and the new release Alphabet Soup, that isn’t going to cut it. In fact, Bach says not doing enough for the community costs businesses big time with reputational damage, higher employee turnover, dampened recruitment, and losing out on their share of the $1 trillion pink dollar (the collective spending power of the LGBTQ2+ community). In this clear — and often humorous — guide, Bach helps readers better understand sexuality, gender identity, and gender expression with the goal of creating a more welcoming and inclusive safe place for the LGBTQ2+ members on their team.
Page Two | $16.95
Game Changer: The Story of Pictionary and How I Turned a Simple Idea into the Bestselling Board Game in the World by Rob Angel
Readers who pick up Game Changer: The Story of Pictionary and How I Turned a A Simple Idea into the Bestselling Board Game in the World don't need to know the unique frustration and fun that stem from a round of Pictionary. After all, this is, first and foremost, a business story. More specifically, it’s a tale about how an early-20-something waiter disrupted an industry by handcrafting the first 1,000 Pictionary game sets in his Seattle apartment and went on to sell more than 38 million copies before the game’s 2001 acquisition by Mattel. Rob Angel’s 312-page memoir will speak to everyone from board game enthusiasts to budding entrepreneurs to C-suite executives.
Amplify | $27
Trailblazing Black Women of Washington State by Marilyn Morgan
What could be more empowering than reading about amazing women of color throughout history who shattered glass ceilings? Try reading about amazing local women of color throughout history who shattered glass ceilings. They were teachers, politicians, blue-collar workers, and more. Whether it’s Nettie Craig Asberry, founder of the Tacoma NAACP chapter; Seattle musician Edythe Turnham; the women building planes at Boeing; or several others who led protests and lobbied for civil rights, readers will find inspiration in this light but impactful 160-page read. Find Marilyn Morgan’s Trailblazing Black Women of Washington State in bookstores and online beginning July 4.
The History Press | $21.99