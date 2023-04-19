One thing helping many of us pave our personal paths to success is by looking at those around us who already have attained greatness. We ask ourselves, “What makes them great? How did they get to where they are?”
While it’s probably not ideal to measure ourselves against someone else, we can learn from their trials and triumphs. This month, we’re reading historical and contemporary business memoirs in the hopes that we’ll learn a little something about innovation, leadership, and mindfulness to further our own success.
'Black Founder: The Hidden Power of Being an Outsider' by Stacy Spikes
The co-founder and former CEO of MoviePass — a first-of-its-kind theatrical movie-subscription service — wasn’t always an entertainment-industry executive. From his beginnings as a film studio gofer, to being named a Hollywood Reporter 30 Under 30 honoree, to breaking the glass ceiling, author Stacy Spikes chronicles his career as an outsider with a dream in this powerful business memoir. Spikes not only reflects on the meteoric rise and fall and rise again of MoviePass and what it means to be Black and enterprising in entertainment and tech, but he also proffers advice to readers on how to overcome the bias and expectations of others while building success.
Dafina | $23.99
'The William E. Boeing Story: A Gift of Flight' by David Williams
The world knows William E. Boeing as the father of commercial aviation, whose company created some of the most iconic planes in history. Locally, we see signs of his legacy throughout the Puget Sound region. But many might not know Boeing also was a logger, miner, cattle rancher, and philanthropist. Author David Williams — executive director of the Kent-based Hydroplane and Raceboat Museum — researched and wrote this 304-page biography with unprecedented access to letters, diaries, photographs, and more from the Boeing family archives. The result: a vivid portrait of this historical figure.
America Through Time/Fonthill America | $39.95
'Two Weeks Notice: Find the Courage to Quit Your Job, Make More Money, Work Where You Want, and Change the World' by Amy Porterfield
Every employee has at some point wanted to submit the titular notice after a particularly rough week or an infuriating conversation with a boss. But if hasty revenge fantasies are what you’re hoping for, this book isn’t for you. Author Amy Porterfield wrote this guide for those wanting to take mindful action and stop working for others and start working for themselves. That’s what the entrepreneur and host of the Online Marketing Made Easy podcast did when she escaped her 9-to-5 gig — marketing for brands including Harley-Davidson, Coach, and Tony Robbins — to launch her multimillion-dollar online marketing course. Pulling from her own experience and those of other professionals, Porterfield provides readers a blueprint to build a life with financial freedom, flexibility, and impact.
Hay House Business | $26.99