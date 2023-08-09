With more companies requiring in-office time, wearing sweatpants all day can feel like a distant memory as we dust off our dated office looks.
Luckily, we have combed through the offerings of local designers and stockists and found on-trend accessories for men and women that will elevate one’s office style in no time.
Voyageur Just in Case Backpack by Tumi
Stay on trend by ditching the repetitious briefcase or tote bag in favor of a chic backpack. Its utilitarian nature is very practical, but that does not mean you have to sacrifice style. This minimalist design from Tumi features a slick pyramid shape and many a pocket to get to the office in style.
Tissot Seastar 1000 Blue Steel Quartz Watch, 36MM
Luxury watch sales have ballooned over the last few years as people have opted toward more sartorial choices. In other words, not everyone wants an Apple Watch. So, if you want to stay on trend, opt for a classic design for your collection, such as this Tissot model from Ben Bridge Jewelers.
Bay Green Kaira Blazer by Steve Madden
A statement blazer will take your office look from average to C-suite in no time. Proper fit and fabric are a must, but feel free to add a stylish edge in the form of an impact color that can be worn with most of your base pieces.
Purpose Boutique in Ruston | $60
American Classics Penny Loafer, Cole Haan
Let’s face it; Dress shoes are not always the most comfortable footwear for a day at work. Luckily, the tried-and-true loafer has made a comeback in a big way and offers superior comfort while effortlessly pairing with jeans or slacks.