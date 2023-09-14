Lead + Follow: Paul Long

This month’s edition of Lead + Follow — a Q&A section dedicated to further understanding the personal and professional mindsets of area business leaders — features Paul Long, SBA lending manager and team leader with Gesa Credit Union.
Prior to taking his current role with Gesa, Long spent more than seven years with Timberland Bank and also has worked for Wells Fargo, Global Credit Union, US Bank, KeyBank, American West Bank, and Opus Bank. Long also creates well-received videos on the banking industry and trends, and speaks publicly. He currently works with business owners in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.
Are you feeling fit or overwhelmed?
Neither. It depends on my schedule, but I am working hard to build a long-lasting program that will outlive me at work and making sure my family at home is taken care of, too.
What city were you born in?
Pasco
What makes you laugh?
Silly things my kids say, Dad jokes and bad puns, 1980s comedy movies, and “Saturday Night Live”
What issues matter most in 2023-24?
Bank closures are a concern, as well as the recession that we are currently in. (Everyone says it’s coming. No, friends; it’s here.) The war in Ukraine. We are a world that is divided and we need to learn to work together.
What do you expect by 2024?
Economy stabilizing, interest rates down from where they are today.
Worst advice given from a mentor?
It’s amazing what you learn from poor leaders. I had an old boss who made team members cry. One thing that he always said was, “Focus on your job, and your life will be better for it.” I have done the complete opposite, and that has made all the difference.
What is the best way to motivate your staff?
Team-building events — the more you get them out of their day-to-day, the more connected they become when they are working together.
What in your wardrobe do you wear most often?
Shorts and a Seahawks T-shirt. (Even during the winter.)
Who is your guru?
There is a guy that I met several years ago named Greg Martin. He is a commercial banker in Texas. He and I have the same vision for the future of banking, which is education, caring for people, and doing more than just an everyday banker. Greg is one of the most genuine people I have ever met and someone who I look up to as a person and leader.
What is the most recent thing you regret not buying?
I am a big ’80s and classic rock music fan. I had a chance to go to see Glenn Frey in concert, and I didn’t go. He passed away shortly after.
If you could learn one skill, what would it be?
Learning how to fly an airplane. It’s always been a dream of mine.
What are you afraid of?
Failure. I have quotes in my bathroom to encourage me to challenge the status quo.
What have you done recently for the first time?
I went back to school. I had an opportunity to attend Pacific Coast Banking School, which is one of the best banking schools in the nation. I love educating others, and making sure I stay educated is just as key.
Do you have personal rituals?
Each year, my brother, my dad, and I went on what we called “Mancation.” It’s the one time of the year that we always get together and go somewhere. It may be camping, a local trip; each year is different. My dad has since passed, but we continue to go with my two sons and my older brother.
How do you find calm?
Renting a small vacation home in the mountains, next to a creek, so I can hear the water. Just sit back, read, and enjoy nature.
What is the most recent thing you have added to your collection?
I collect model commercial airplanes. I just purchased a PanAm 747.
What does success look like to you?
Twenty years ago, I would say that living in a big house, being the CEO of a bank, and being happily married. However, over time, I have learned that success is what you feel inside. I live a middle-class life, have a great wife and kids, great career, great friends.That is success.
What is your favorite hotel?
Hotel Murano — love the art and its modernness
How would you describe your look?
Don’t make me put on pants.
How did you overcome your biggest challenge?
Therapy. It’s underrated; it’s always great to get an outsider’s perspective. Don’t be afraid to ask for help.