Our past 40 Under 40 winners share what they’ve been up to since their win and divulge some of the secrets to their success.
Since her 2020 honor, Jamie Taylor has continued to grow her Tacoma event business, Confete Party Box. Most recently, Taylor said demand for her curated gift boxes was so great that she moved the company into a warehouse for expedited processing and shipping. We caught up with Taylor to find out how she continues her sustainable growth.
Resiliency is key. The road to entrepreneurship is windy. Stay the course, stay consistent, and show up every day — it will pay off.
Don’t underestimate the value of in-person connections in a digital world — these interactions tend to be the most rewarding and fruitful.
Create a vision for yourself, and read it every day. This will help you create the right mindset and keep you focused on your goals.
