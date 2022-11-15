A lot has changed since the workplace comedy Office Space hit theaters in 1999. Still, we couldnʼt help but wonder during a recent rewatch of the cult classic whether Peter, Milton, and the other drones at Initech would have been a little less disgruntled had they been allowed to work from home, with their choices in home office furniture and accessories defining their space. Itʼs impossible to know, but if youʼll indulge us in some item-recommendation fan fiction for a moment, consider some products we think would have made their working lives — and by extension, yours — much better.
Under Desk Hammock
Who hasn’t fantasized about a mid-workday nap? With the help of Uplift Desks, it doesn’t have to remain a daydream. Compatible with the brand’s Uplift V2 Standing Desk ($599), this accessory comes in gray or blue, umbrella- adorned drink not included. Uplift Desks | $55
Slater Leather Channel-Back Desk Chair
We all know that the comfort of a good chair can make or break a home office. With its fine leather upholstery, tailored channel stitching, and rolling metal base, this Slater chair couldn’t get any more luxe or opulent and is sure to pull a room together. Ethan Allen | $2,050
Muvmat by Aeris
Want to feel more connected to the outdoors during the 9-to-5? Consider this standing desk mat that mimics the sensation of standing in the forest. For best results, the mat’s peaks and valleys should be enjoyed sans shoes to stimulate the feet, energize the body, and increase mindfulness. Fully | $149
Table Lamp with Speaker and Wireless Charger
Our mobile technology has us adding more and more accessories to our desks, with phone chargers and Bluetooth speakers especially guilty of taking up valuable real estate. Cue this stylish table lamp from Ozarké: It not only illuminates — it charges and plays music, too. Ozarké | $299
A1 Pro Foldable Under Desk Treadmill
Working from home can keep us at our desks more than we might like, but that doesn’t mean we have to be stationary. This under-desk treadmill is slim and easy to slide under any standing desk. If you ever wanted to walk 5 miles during your workday, despite being chained to a desk, this might be the perfect gadget to get you there. WalkingPad | $699
Shantell Martin Limited-Edition Desk Mat
This practical mat not only protects a desk’s surface, but it also, thanks to a partnership between furniture brand Hoek and artist Shantell Martin, is a piece of art. Only 50 of these mats have been made. Each one arrives numbered and signed by the artist. Hoek | $95
Pittsburgh 48-Inch Crank Standing Desk
If you’ve got a thing for the steampunk aesthetic, consider this industrial-era standing desk. Don’t be fooled by its antique appearance: The design and execution are all 21st century, right down to the crank function. Oh, and there’s a matching swivel chair ($499), too. Pottery Barn | $1,299