Her Home Office

The need for extra space has become a priority for many of the 27.6 million people who find themselves working from home. Since the onset of the pandemic, couches, kitchen tables, closets, and basements have become offices for home-based workers. Some, though, have gone further, constructing outbuildings on their residential properties for offices. The building of these spaces — technically referred to as Accessory Dwelling Units — has seen a 250% increase in the area since 2019.
Northwest interior designer Stefanie Brooks had been considering becoming part of the latter camp, contemplating a “she shed” in her backyard for quite some time. Then the pandemic hit. Brooks, owner of Stefanie Brooks Interior Design, had been subletting an office space within a larger office in Tacoma for years. When the pandemic struck, she continued to go into that office, even though everyone around her was working from home. At the end of 2020, the main tenant decided not to renew the 10-year lease.
“It was a time of pivot, change, and the unknown,” Brooks said. “Staff members were working from home and finding themselves more productive. Many options were presented, and I landed on building my own personal ‘she shed’ on our home’s property.”
Since building the space nearly three years ago, Brooks said it has positively impacted her life as a business owner and as a mom. Without a commute, she is saving money, including rent, and has become better at time management.
“I have to say building my design studio was by far the best choice,” she said. “Having my own studio space outside of the main house allows me to maintain the feel of having an office ‘outside of the home,’ which was helpful, since I’d always had an office away from home for the 15 years prior.”
If you are dreaming of creating a similar space, Brooks suggests first browsing images to figure out your vision. She said it is important to make sure your neighborhood and city allow such structures.
“With my vision and my assistant’s support, we were able to start with a space plan of the maximum square footage, then start drawing up renderings of the exterior façade so we had a vision to share with the contractor,” she noted. Her space is 200 square feet. Tall ceilings make the space feel bigger.
It took about a year from planning and drawing to building and moving in. There were delays with some of the building materials. Brooks said most of her work-from-home clients want their home offices refreshed, and a few are interested in detached spaces such as hers. She thinks the trend for home offices, in or detached, will continue to grow.
Functioning Features in Brooks' Office
Natural lighting. “Which is key in our industry.”
Better organization. “I have to use my workplace space efficiently. (I keep) samples, resources, and inventory to a minimum.”
Custom island, storage cabinet, and baskets help keep things organized.
Tall ceilings make the small space feel larger.
Live plants or fresh flowers. “A must to help liven up any space.”