Lessons from a Leader: Frank DeBerry

For businesses struggling with hiring enough hourly workers, imagine what it must be like to hire hundreds within about six weeks’ time. Every year.
That’s what Crystal Mountain Resort does each fall.
“There aren’t many businesses who every mid-October through end of November … hire three-quarters of their staff — and then let them go, and then do it all over again the next October to November,” said Frank DeBerry, president and chief operating officer at Crystal Mountain since 2018. “We go from 150 of our year-round staff up to about 700 seasonal staff in the course of six weeks.”
The secret?
“What we’ve learned is: If we invest in the housing, and if we pay our people right, we don’t have a problem getting staff,” said DeBerry, who lives in Gig Harbor when he’s not overseeing the state’s largest ski resort, at 2,600 skiable acres.
DeBerry shared some lessons he and Alterra Mountain Co., Crystal’s owner, have learned to keep business humming, employees engaged, and customers happy.
Higher Pay, More Housing
In April 2021, Crystal raised its hourly pay to $20 for nontip positions. Housing availability for workers is key, too, so Crystal entered a lease partnership with a summer camp about 10 miles away to lease the camp when it’s otherwise closed, giving Crystal 150 beds in addition to those it already had.
Additionally, Alterra formed a nonprofit to build housing at its U.S. resorts, then lease it back to resorts, which then provide units at cost to workers, saving them hundreds in monthly rent. While Alterra hasn’t built housing locally yet, it’s working with the U.S. Forest Service on a site 8 miles away for a complex with 180 to 300 beds, DeBerry said. Employees also get free meals in housing dining halls.
“The other piece is, you’ve got to have really good on-mountain benefits, and you have to really take care of your people and care about them,” he said. “Seems simple enough, right? But there are plenty of places where people can go work where they’re treated more like people to be ruled over as opposed to colleagues. And so we try to take the approach of: We’re all colleagues together.”
That’s reflected in treating everyone with respect, listening to employees’ ideas and concerns, speaking to them as the equals that they are, and creating a welcoming employment environment where people feel appreciated, he said.
“It’s that simple, and especially if you’re sincere about it. If you’re not sincere, people are going to see through that, and they’re going to see that you’re whitewashing things … but I really think that a leadership team that sincerely cares about how their people are experiencing their work life, and a leadership team that can help provide that purpose of why we do what we do, that’s all you got to do.”
Customer Service Buy-In
Guests go skiing or snowboarding to have a good time, and the sport’s not inexpensive. So how do you get hundreds of hourly workers to deliver great service?
Leading by example, DeBerry said. “All of our leaders are very service-focused people.”
Crystal is known as an expert mountain (although it has plenty of other terrain, too), and it’s important for all guests, not just experts, to feel welcomed. They might aspire to ski the steeps someday, or maybe they just enjoy watching others do it and feel part of the club, he said.
“We’ve learned to celebrate anytime somebody wants to be in the mountains and push themselves with adventure … no matter what the level is, and we’ve made that part of our culture,” DeBerry said. “So that’s the purpose, right? We treat them right, we give them a purpose, and then we lead by example, and I think that’s really helped us on the customer service side of things.”
During COVID, when customers were slowly emerging from their homes, that purpose was underscored, DeBerry said. Before then, he would tell employee orientations that most resort workers aren’t saving lives daily; they’re working to put a smile on people’s faces.
“When COVID came about and people were looking for some outlet, some recreational relief, and looking to get out into the woods, I was able to stand up in front of the team and say, ‘Hey, guess what? What we do this year matters … a lot more than it ever has in the past. What we’re doing is important to people’s mental well-being, and that’s why we’re here, and we need to take that seriously’ — and it just drove that extra sense of purpose to get people engaged in what we do.”
Diversifying Revenue Streams, Thinking Ahead
Crystal doesn’t just rely on winter sports for cash. Its gondola generates revenue for summer sightseers, who also can dine atop the mountain with stunning views of Mount Rainier. But the resort’s also looking ahead. It will open a challenge course in the summer and is studying other possible alternatives for when the ground is snow-free.
Summer sightseeing business is already good with Rainier so close, but Crystal would like to give those visitors more to do and find more reasons for people to visit and stay, DeBerry said.
“But like everybody in this industry, we’re extremely concerned about climate change, and not only are we out there advocating for climate responsibility, but we’re changing our business model to address that, and we’re trying to make sure that we can buffer against those bad winters. That’s going on at most ski resorts right now, and the ones where it isn’t happening probably won’t be around all that much longer. That’s why we’re doing those things; we have to evolve.”