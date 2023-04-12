Fidget Away Stress and Anxiety

Itʼs nearly impossible to walk into any store these days without spying pop-its. Some of these silicone bubble-popping toys are tie-dye or monochrome. Others can glow in the dark or even take the shape of everyday items. This wave in popularity is one weʼve seen before —remember the fidget spinner craze? Like spinners, these products are largely made for neurodivergent kids and adults who are autistic or have ADHD or dyslexia, as well as those who simply need to fidget to stay regulated. Here are a few other types of fidgets that can fit in a briefcase or desk drawer for those times when repeatedly clicking a pen just wonʼt satisfy the wiggles.
PopSockets PopPuck Starter Pack
It’s hard to explain exactly the product’s tagline: “(It’s) like a magnetic skate park for your thumbs.” Available in varied hues and designs that can be mixed and matched, fidgeters will find the perfect one to fit their personality. PopSockets | $20
Bearaby Hugget
Known for its cuddly weighted blankets, Bearaby goes further to provide comfort to sensory seekers with its Hugget knot pillows. The soothing weight and huggable design can release tension, while the chunky loops calm fidgety hands. The palm-sized small version is the perfect stress ball for the office, while the medium or large is ideal for home use as an accent pillow and naptime comfort. Bearaby | $29-129
NeeDoh Snow Ball Crunch
Not only does this stress ball help a fidgeter focus their attention, but it also genuinely feels like packing a snowball in your hand, minus the mild frostbite. If the crunch sensation is too much, manufacturer Schylling makes several other Nee Doh balls in other textures and colors. Schylling | $4
Crazy Aaron’s Mini Thinking Putty
These mini tins barely take up any room in a pocket, purse, or desk drawer, so they’re perfect for on-the-go fidgeting. They also come in so many great colors — Mystical Crystal, Rock N Roll, Cryptocurrency (pictured), and even Avocado — that everyone is sure to find one that suits them best. Add on a Mini Tin Bag Clip ($3) to turn a mini tin into a keychain. Crazy Aarons | $4
The Purple Squishy
These bed-shaped squishy toys are produced by mattress company Purple. Showrooms would give these out as samples to demonstrate the brand’s unique inner core and to occupy wiggly kids shopping with caregivers. They became so popular that Purple started selling them. Purchase a single Squishy, or order in bulk. Purple | $3-$30