How Inland Technology is Providing Safe — and Environmentally Friendly — Alternatives to Harmful Industrial Solvents

Gabrielle Robinson’s grandfather, Jim, didn’t want people to put limits on themselves.
“There was never an idea that was too small. In fact, every idea was very large for him. He ran with anything, and I think that’s still evident today,” said Robinson, who serves as director of marketing for Inland Technology in Tacoma. “We see a lot of opportunity, and we act on that as much as we can.”
That innovative mindset led to the establishment of Inland Technology in 1988, and carries on to this day as the company’s approach to developing industrial solvents is disrupting the industry.
More than 30 years ago, Robinson’s grandfather, along with his business partner, bought out a traditional household cleaning products company. In 1988, they transformed it into Inland Technology, a trailblazing provider of advanced industrial solvents.
The mission: to provide safe and environmentally friendly alternatives to harmful industrial solvents.
“Back then, it was hard to get people on the ‘go green’ train because no one in ’88 wanted to do that. It wasn’t until recently that people really started seeing the value in our products because, of course, with these products being environmentally friendly, they are more expensive than the alternatives,” said Robinson. “… So, we found that, as time has gone on, it is becoming easier for people to make that switch and go to an environmentally friendly product.”
Today, Inland Technology develops environmentally responsible chemical substitutes to eliminate the industrial use of hazardous solvents such as MEK (methyl ethyl ketone), toluene, xylene, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, mineral spirits (Stoddard solvent), and lacquer thinner.
“We’re lucky that we’re in an industry that is growing, and we kind of beat everybody to that punch. We could have never predicted in ’88 that the world would finally get to this point, but it was definitely a hope back then, and it still is today,” Robinson said.
Today, the company’s broad portfolio of products includes, but is not limited to:
Citra-Safe: Developed for use in the aerospace industry, it is a low-volatility substitute for MEK, trichloroethylene, toluene, and blends of MEK and toluene. It is a biodegradable solvent replacement for mineral spirits, thinners, and chlorinated solvents.
Breakthrough: It is designed for parts washing, weapons cleaning, aircraft component cleaning, and various degreasing applications. This benzene-free,hazardous-air-pollutant-free, state-of-the-art solvent helps users break out of the tangle of regulations regarding emissions, disposal, and industrial health hazards. It was awarded a complete Toxicity Clearance by the U.S. Army Center for Health Promotion and Preventive Medicine.
Teksol EP: This product is designed for precision cleaning in a variety of industrial applications, such as cleaning brakes, motors, and circuit boards, where a residue-free surface is required. It can be a safer substitute for n-Propyl Bromide, trichloroethylene, perchloroethylene, and other halogenated solvents.
Today, Inland Technology caters to companies of all sizes and across all industries. But it’s not just the product line that makes Inland Technology a pioneer. It’s also the company’s approach to research and development.
To develop products, as well as equipment, Inland Technology engages in cooperative research projects with customers.
How it works: Inland Technology begins the research in cooperation with a client at no cost to the client. The client then validates the effectiveness of the substitute solvent that is developed. Inland then manufactures this new product and provides it to that original client, as well as to other potential clients faced with the same solvent application problems.
Often these R&D projects also require the design of special equipment necessary to effectively reduce the quantity of material used, the quantity of waste created, and to reduce the overall cost of operation using the new environmentally compliant solvent, as compared with the old method of solvent usage.
“We have a lot of different options. They can obviously buy our pieces of equipment. … But we also have the ability to retrofit equipment they might already own. It basically is adding our filtration system, our technology, onto their machine that helps them recycle the product that way. So there’s a lot of different combinations,” Robinson explained. “We also have people who don’t use parts washers at all. They do hand applications. Some of our solvents don’t go in machines, like Citra-Safe, which is probably our best-selling product.”
To further explore the R&D process, consider Inland Technology’s nonhazardous cleaning solution called Breakthrough. Weyerhaeuser was using an old style parts washing technology that involved the use of mineral spirits. This cleaning solvent was hazardous waste when disposed of and also contained benzene, a known carcinogen. In addition, monthly disposal of the spent parts washer solvent was generating huge amounts of hazardous waste from each site, and was creating a major cost center for the client.
To find a solution for the client, Inland’s research scientists created Breakthrough. Breakthrough passes all hazardous waste tests, contains no benzene, and cleans parts just as effectively as the old mineral spirits. To help reduce costs of operation, Inland Technology created a micro-filtration system that constantly removes the oils and greases dissolved into the Breakthrough cleaning solution.
The results:
- Weyerhaeuser’s beta test was operated for 2½ years at Weyerhaeuser’s log truck repair facility without changing out the original Breakthrough. This reduced waste generation by 90 percent and reduced cost by 72 percent.
- Furthermore, Inland’s Breakthrough Edge Tek parts-washing system was tested and validated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Today, Inland Technology and its staff of roughly 20 employees continue to innovate and develop products to meet growing client demands.
“My dad likes to joke and say, ‘We were green before it was cool,’” said Robinson, whose dad, Mike, currently serves as CEO.