Alum Time: Saralyn Smith

Since their 2021 honors, Saralyn Smith has moved up the ladder at the University of Washington and now is the interim director of its Professional Development Center. We caught up with Smith to find out how they made it to where they are.
Be vulnerable and open — when it is safe to do so. I’ve made it a point to share my ADHD diagnosis with my team because it has an impact on how I interact with other people. I want them to understand me better, but it also creates a space where they know I trust them and, hopefully, will feel more comfortable sharing important pieces of themselves with me.
Set strong boundaries, but don’t be afraid to shift them when necessary.
I know I’m biased, but engage in professional development.Many leaders neglect their own development at thedetriment of their team and themselves. Diversity, equity, and inclusion work; emotional intelligence; and conflict management are three areas everyone should be engaging in regularly.
Nominate an outstanding young professional for our class of 2023, here.