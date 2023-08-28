Our past 40 Under 40 winners share what they’ve been up to since their win and divulge some of the secrets to their success.
After more than two decades of distinguished service, 40 Under 40 alum Marquise Dixon has been selected to fill the role of CEO at Degrees of Change in Tacoma. Dixon first worked with the organization by launching the Twin Cities region of its Act Six program before moving to Tacoma in 2019 to become Act Six national director, then Degrees of Change chief program officer. Following his recent moves, we asked Dixon to share some of his greatest keys to success in business. Here’s what he had to say.
- Lead with an open hand Oftentimes, when we’re given an immense amount of responsibility, we want to hold on to things too long or never let them go — I’ve experienced both. The leaders who can delegate, facilitate warm handoffs, and share institutional knowledge are the leaders whose successors are positioned for a strong start on their leadership journey.
- Time, team, and trust It takes time to build a strong team. Once the team is in place, the process of building an environment where trust thrives is important. Without trust, you just have a group of people who are fearful of asking questions and engaging with one another, and in that type of setting, eventually things will break.
- Invest in your development This could look different for many people, but for me, it’s been having an opportunity to meet with an executive coach, going to therapy, and continuing to spend time outside of work doing the things I love.