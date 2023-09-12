What has Kwabi Amoah-Forson been up to since his 2021 40 Under 40 win? The more appropriate question: What hasn’t he been up to?
Amoah-Forson continues to be a purveyor of peace in the South Sound. He recently wrapped up his second year of his Every Kid Eats program, which partners with local businesses to provide free summer lunches to Tacoma students. Other projects in the works include teaching highschoolers at Hilltop’s Peace Community Center, partnering with KBTC-TV on children’s programming, shooting his own TV pilot, gifting laptops to high school seniors, earning his pilot’s license to launch “The Peace Plane,” and more.
We asked Amoah-Forson to share some of his greatest keys to success in business. Here’s what he had to say.
- Keep going With the struggles, setbacks, and situations you find yourself in on a daily basis, continue to move forward with your dream pursuits and mission. Knowing that the only thing between you and your goals is time, you’ll find that a mindset of tenacity will allow you to keep your mind at ease.
- Be kind to yourself Allow yourself grace, and keep thinking highly of yourself. As a society, we talk so much about kindness toward others, but how are we practicing kindness toward ourselves? Let your internal dialogue be one of comfort and self-respect.
- Don’t let anyone hold you back As simple as it is, your dream of success is near and dear to your heart, so don’t let it break. It is vital to success that each person seeks meaning in their lives, as purpose is the most important human need. Find your purpose and pursue it with the utmost vigor, and there you’ll find fulfillment.