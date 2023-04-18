Our past 40 Under 40 winners share what they’ve been up to since their win and divulge some of the secrets to their success.
Since her 2022 win, Alex Devine has continued to make a name for herself at longtime employer VSG Marketing in Tacoma. The creative agency, which recently was acquired by Spindustry Systems Inc., promoted Devine to president. Following her recent move up the business ladder, we asked Devine to share her three greatest keys to success in business and leadership. Here’s what she had to say:
- Ask thoughtful questions of those around you, then be silent and give them room to speak honestly.
- Practice radical candor. (See author Kim Scott’s 2019 book for more information on what that looks like.)
- Learn what value you bring and what it's worth — never apologize for either.
