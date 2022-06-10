A Partnership in Peace

It was only a matter of time before The Peace Bus founder Kwabi Amoah-Forson climbed behind the wheel of his iconic 1988 powder-blue Mitsubishi Van to embark on yet another mission to improve the lives of area youth.
Following similar endeavors like blanket and socks drive for the unhoused, cereal and book donations for kids, and even dressing up as Santa to deliver holiday presents, Amoah-Forson’s new Every-Kid-Eats campaign will ensure Tacoma youth have hot meals while school is out for the summer.
To do this, Amoah-Forson is recruiting area restaurants to provide free hot meals to kids at a time and day of the eatery’s choosing between July and September.
In addition to the organization’s partnerships with various Tacoma eateries, Amoah-Forson also has partnered with another Tacoma business, rare wear retail boutique eTc Tacoma, to further promote and benefit the campaign with a Peace Bus-themed T-shirt.
“I've always been a major fan of eTc … it is the premium lifestyle brand in Tacoma,” Amoah-Forson said of the Ninth Avenue staple. “That being the case, I've always had my radar with eTc on there … and I was interested in seeing how the Peace Bus and eTc could collaborate — but I had to wait until the time was right.”
For eTc co-founder Umi Wagoner, The Peace Bus only recently popped up on his radar due to the recommendation of a close friend. Soon, Wagoner said he quickly “became a fan.”
“When you're running your own business, it's all about being able to jumpstart yourself,” Wagoner said. “Some of the content that he was creating … I just was very impressed by how he was jumpstarting himself to get after it.”
With a fortuitously timed illustration by graphic artist Anthony Wallace — who works with Amoah-Forson on The Peace Bus comic series — the timing was finally right to connect with eTc co-founder Umi Wagoner earlier this year in advance of the Every-Kid-Eats campaign.
“I thought, ‘Well, this would be a great T-shirt graphic,’” Amoah-Forson said of the friendly, cartoonish depiction of him in the van.
Wagoner and the team at eTc took Wallace’s design and further accented the image with their own touches.
“His is more branding for the bus and we wanted to add our branding to it as well,” Wagoner said. “We figured out ways to make it look like an old type of vintage bus you would see with people where they were doing a lot of bumper stickers and advocating for certain things.”
Citing charitable brands like Patagonia and Toms Shoes, who donate a small percentage of their profits to philanthropic causes, Amoah-Forson said eTc is contributing half the proceeds from each T-shirt to the Every Kid-Eats campaign.
The shirt’s release will time with eTc’s first mainline release of the summer, which drops at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, online and in store.
“We have found that it's best often to include collaborations in mainline releases because that's where all of the big boom comes from,” Wagoner said of the shirt’s timed drop.
Both entrepreneurs said this will not be their last collaboration.
“Our main goal is highlighting and supporting businesses and in and throughout Tacoma,” Wagoner said. “So, for us, it's really about this being a starting point for future things to come, for other initiatives that we create, and then just other things that are in support of The Peace Bus.”
In the meantime, Amoah-Forson hopes the themed apparel will get the attention of additional Tacoma eateries to participate in Every Kid Eats.
“I'm creating a roster, and I'm hoping to (enroll) about 25 restaurants,” he said, listing the five sites already enrolled: Buddy’s Chicken & Waffles, Pita Pit (two Tacoma locations), Coopers Food & Drink, and Only Oatmeal Cookie Creations.
The Peace Bus needs local businesses who want to participate in the Every-Kid-Eats campaign to sign up by July 1. Interested businesses can email thepeacebusorg@gmail.com or send a text to (253) 844-8861.