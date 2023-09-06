Whether you or your employees are looking for a primary-care clinic, plan to see a specialist, or need to go to an urgent-care facility or hospital, it’s important that you get the best value for your health-insurance dollars.
When making decisions about medical care, consider three simple ways that can help save thousands while still accomplishing the goal of getting high-quality health care.
Ask for preferred providers. Before you call to make your medical appointment, check your insurance plan to make sure the physician you’re planning to see is a preferred provider on your plan. You can also verify with the medical receptionist that they are still considered a preferred provider with your insurance when setting the appointment.
Choose a center for excellence for your health care needs. These are designed to provide a high level of expertise and innovation while also focusing on the best overall experiences for patients, including related costs. They often include speciality facilities and hospitals that work separately from the place of diagnosis.
Plan for health emergencies before you have them. When an emergency happens, it can be more challenging to think clearly and make decisions. This can result in you or a family member going to a facility that ends up costing you more money out of pocket. When you’ve already pre-selected in-network facilities, hospitals, and health care providers, you’ll save both money and stress. Be sure to communicate your preferred hospitals and emergency facilities to your loved ones so that they are also aware of what to do if something happens to you.
Business Health Trust provides simple and money-saving solutions for small business owners so they can pass on these benefits to their employees. Founded in Seattle in 2007, it has served more than 25,000 small business employees across Washington.
For more information, head here.