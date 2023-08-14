The July-August 2023 edition of South Sound Business is the Legacy Business Issue. Here are 10 other local businesses steered by second-, third-, or fourth-generation leaders.
Capital Development Co.
Capital Development Co. was founded in 1959 as a property management and local real estate firm. Since then, the Lacey business’s guiding principles and brand identity haven’t wavered much. But its reach certainly has gotten wider: The Jeff Blume-helmed company now owns and operates more than 5 million square feet of retail and office properties in Western Washington, Oregon, and the southeastern United States. It also provides online property listings — for homes, businesses, condos, and more — for prospective customers. Current tenants include Starbucks, Pet Smart, and Kohl’s.
Tveten’s Auto Clinic
Since its founding in 1949, Tveten’s Auto Clinic’s No. 1 goal has been “serving the people of Lakewood” — a mission statement activated by serving as a dependable go-to for speedy repairs, reasonable prices, and good communication. “If we aren’t the best car repair in Lakewood you’ve ever used, let us know how we can better meet your automotive repair needs,” the business says on its website. But if its 70-plus-year endurance is any indication, Tveten’s Auto Clinic isn’t a place from which you’re likely to drive away dissatisfied.
Brown & Haley
People nationwide know and love the crunch of a gold-wrapped Almond Roca, but not many know — unless they live in the South Sound, probably — that that candy hails from the City of Destiny. Since 1923, the gourmet treat has been produced at a factory on Tacoma’s 26th Street, whose bubblegum- pink signage, replete with a clock and neon-lit lettering, are as instantly recognizable to locals as the iconic Tacoma Dome.
Charlie’s Bar & Grill
Charlie’s Bar & Grill — at different points known as Charlie’s Tavern and Charlie’s Restaurant — is among the oldest tavern- style haunts in Olympia. Though the history of development in which it resides goes back all the way to the 1850s, the Olympia Historical Society found that, since a Seattle restaurateur moved to the South Sound city with his wife in 1931 and remade the business as the Charles Goldberg Restaurant, it’s operated variously as a restaurant or tavern. Also consistent: retaining Goldberg’s first name in the title, even though the business itself has gone through different owners.
LeRoy Jewelers
For more than 80 years, Tacomans have turned to the family-owned LeRoy Jewelers whenever they feel so inclined to take home or gift a piece of jewelry that’s more than just a shiny accoutrement. “We pride ourselves on helping you tell your story, with beauty and craftsmanship,” the business, which specializes in custom design, says on its website. “(We make) jewelry that your grandchildren will fight over.”
The Spar
The Tacoma Old Town fixture The Spar has been a community staple for more than a century, though the tavern we know it as today went through some adjustments before deciding that its current identity was the best fit. At various points in its lifetime, the brothers who originally owned it used its space as a billiards spot, a men’s furnishing store, and a soda parlor; it also was at one time known as the Old Tacoma Saloon. The Spar’s present-day identity officially started gestating in 1926, when it got a lunch counter and a name that stuck. It got a major remodel in 1988 from new owners Kathy Manke and Suzanne Simchuk; now, Kathy’s son, Kris; granddaughter, Rena; and grandkids, Jeff and Adrielle, run the place and put tradition at the forefront.
The Valley
Roosted near the Port of Tacoma and part of the city’s Dome District, The Valley was initially established in 1926 and has evolved over the years to its present-day state as a cozy bar generous with chilled beers, cocktails, classic American food, and live music. The business got a face-lift in the summer of 2014 by John Xitco and Jeff Paradise of X Group Restaurants and Justin and Robbie Peterson of The Eleven Eleven, according to the business’s website.
Wildwood Building
Perched on Capitol Boulevard, the Art Moderne-style Wildwood Building in Olympia has been serving as one of the city’s most recognizable shopping centers since the 1930s. The center has acted as the home of numerous businesses over the years (it can hold four at a time), running the gamut from homevideo to home-appliance stores. Current tenants are Spud’s Produce Market, the Lucky Lunchbox, Vic’s Pizzeria, and Olympia Coffee Roasting Co.
Pick-Quick Drive-In
Not too much has changed about Fife’s family-run Pick-Quick Drive-In since its 1949 opening by Jay Adolph and Henriette Olson, outside of an inevitable change of ownership and the opening of a second location in Auburn in 2011 and a third in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood in 2016. When you’re craving that holy trinity meal of a burger, fries, and shake, you always can rely on Pick-Quick to have you covered.
Secoma Lanes
Secoma Lanes has been offering family fun to Federal Way residents since Elroy “Rocky” Rockwell opened it in 1959. The bowling alley, which regularly hosts official tournaments in addition to all the fun nights out enjoyed by customers, has a whopping 32 lanes. It also has a restaurant, lounge, and an abundance of arcade games to choose from when you need a break from concentrating on getting a strike in front of onlookers. The business additionally hosts the Peter Somoff Pro Shop, which, according to the Secoma Lanes website, has the largest selection of bowling equipment in the Northwest.