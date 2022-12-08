The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), a national organization promoting the interests of locally operated community banks and savings institutions, has elected Bank of the Pacific president and CEO Denise Portmann to serve on the ICBA Federal Delegate Board.
In addition to helping shape and advocate ICBA’s national policy positions and programs, Portmann’s duties include engaging in grassroots activities in Washington state and serving as a liaison between independent community bankers and ICBA staff and leadership in Washington, D.C.
“It’s a privilege to be elected to represent our industry and shine a light on the work of the nation’s community banks, which build better communities,” Portmann said in a prepared statement. “As relationship-based lenders, community banks offer hands-on personal service and invaluable financial expertise to local consumers and entrepreneurs. I look forward to working alongside ICBA as we serve their mission to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish.”