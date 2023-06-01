40 Under 40: 2023

Each year, we think: “How can any group of young entrepreneurs and leaders best last year’s cohort of 40 Under 40 honorees?” Yet each spring, when we review the top picks from our panel of alumni judges, we continue to be astounded by the under-40 talent across the South Sound. Get to know these poised, confident, thoughtful, and selfless folks below, and join us June 8 at The Press Room in Tacoma to celebrate their collective win.
Georgette Bonagofski, 38
Business Development Manager, The Northwest Seaport Alliance
HOMETOWN: Tacoma
FIRST JOB: Business manager at Kiewit
EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting, Washington State University
HOBBIES: Golfing, gardening, attending concerts, cooking, wine tasting, paddleboarding, taking walks, antique shopping, and traveling
CURRENTLY READING: “Brighter by the Day: Waking Up to New Hopes and Dreams” by Robin Roberts and Michelle Burford
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “Learn from the people you admire, and never burn a bridge; it’s a small world.”
Georgette Bonagofski was born and raised in Tacoma and has lived in the city most of her life. She and her husband, Mike, whom she married last year, now live in Bremerton. In her work, she loves meeting and connecting with people globally who ship through Tacoma. She also loves that her work promotes her hometown and supports the economic growth that trade brings to the region. Colleague Jordan Hash said Bonagofski “has been a crucial part of the vitality and growth of the South Sound maritime industry.” Hash added that, in her role, Bonagofski is an expert in local seafood, wine/spirits, tree fruits, and cold storage commodities, and an advocate for small business and local importers and exporters. Bonagofski said she’s empowered by uplifting and supporting other women in the maritime/ supply chain industry, and “making room for other women to have a seat at the table to work together and build each other up.” A golfer, Bonagofski hopes she can get a hole-in-one before she turns 50. — JS
Allie Bordeaux, 30
Marketing and Development Director, First Tee — South Puget Sound
HOMETOWN: Tacoma
FIRST JOB: Worked in the Fircrest Golf Club’s bag room
EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree in strategic communication from Washington State University HOBBIES: Golf, reading, walking the dog, family time, and working out at Vie Athletics
CURRENTLY READING: “Little Blue Truck” series by Alice Schertle
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “Find something you are passionate about, and you will never work a day in your life.”
The old saying that you never work a day in your life as long as you find something you’re passionate about is a time-worn cliché. But clichés don’t become such if they don’t continue to resonate with people, and Allie Bordeaux, the marketing and development director at First Tee — South Puget Sound, counts herself among them. She lives her passion every day with an organization combining her yen for golf and a dedication to First Tee’s commitment to helping local youths build character through a combination of golf and life-skill development. “I truly feel so lucky to be able to work toward a mission I wholeheartedly believe in and am passionate about,” Bordeaux said. Bordeaux lives in Port Orchard with her husband, their son, and their dog. — BP
Courtney Chaffin, 32
Director of Marketing, Heritage Distilling Co.
HOMETOWN: Pullman
FIRST JOB: Freelance designer and image artist for a boudoir studio
EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree in liberal arts-digital technology and culture, Washington State University
HOBBIES: Travel planning, hosting events, live theater and concerts, home improvement and DIY projects, watching docuseries, and building pillow forts with her 2-year-old daughter
CURRENTLY READING: “Leaders Eat Last: Why Some Teams Pull Together and Others Don’t” by Simon Sinek, “Honor” by Thrity Umrigar, and “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin DiAngelo and Michael Eric Dyson
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: Simon Sinek said, “When we work hard for something we don’t believe in, it’s called stress. When we work hard for something we love, it’s called passion.”
In her role as marketing director at Gig Harbor- based Heritage Distilling Co., Courtney Chaffin is responsible for streamlining strategic initiatives, managing the marketing and enhancement of existing products, and serving as the primary project manager for all new products. She says she has jokingly been voted “most likely to ask all the questions” by her peers and is known for taking a hands-on approach when finding ways to improve the company’s operations, simplify problems, and create solutions. Chaffin’s boss, Hannah Hanley, said Chaffin has been instrumental to Heritage Distilling’s growth and product development. “She is an extremely talented graphic designer and project manager with a detailed creative eye for implementation,” Hanley said, highlighting Chaffin’s work on products such as Cocoa Bomb Whiskey and Florescence Vodka. Chaffin, whose husband, Chance, also works at Heritage, said she wants to travel to all seven continents before she’s 50. If anyone can plan that, it’s Chaffin; she’s a certified travel agent and member of the Cruise Lines International Association. — JS
Janelle E. Chase Fazio, 39
Attorney and Partner, Beck Chase Gilman PLLC
HOMETOWN: Federal Way
FIRST JOB: Working the service counter at TCBY
EDUCATION: Juris Doctor, University of Washington HOBBIES: Salsa dancing, reading and listening to podcasts on Jungian psychology, and spending time with her husband and her son
CURRENTLY READING: “A River Enchanted” by Rebecca Ross, “Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times” by Katherine May, and “Memories, Dreams, Reflections” by Carl Jung
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “Don’t stretch your spendings to meet your income; stay humble, and pay off debt instead.”
Janelle E. Chase Fazio is a first-generation college graduate and the fourth of five children raised by a single mom. “Growing up, we moved often because of financial troubles, and I attended more than 10 schools from kindergarten to 12th grade,” she said. “I often escaped into the world of books to ease my social shyness.” A former high school Spanish teacher and former professional salsa dancer, Chase Fazio earned her law degree after turning 30 and now focuses her practice on employment law, civil rights, consumer protection, and wrongful death. She’s represented factory workers, school employees, nurses, doctors, military members, mothers, and members of the LGBTQIA community. She also provides free legal services for the Washington Innocence Project, an organization dedicated to exonerating falsely convicted prisoners. Chase Fazio also founded a Spanish- speaking free legal clinic in Tacoma in 2019. What makes this attorney feel empowered? “Being a mother and aunt, being a mentor, seeing my client’s face after a positive result,” she said. — JS
Michael Clark, 32
Founder, Tacoma Music Lab
HOMETOWN: Portland, Oregon
FIRST JOB: Barista in Steilacoom
EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degrees in musical arts and sociology, Pacific Lutheran University
HOBBIES: Playing piano, composing music, film, photography, traveling, reading, and skiing
CURRENTLY READING: “Mere Christianity” by C.S. Lewis and “Discipline is Destiny: The power of Self-Control” by Ryan Holiday
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “Trust the process.” — his parents
As an undergraduate at Pacific Lutheran University in the early 2010s, Michael Clark was on his way to a Ph.D. in sociology. “A younger version of myself would never have expected that by now, I would be the owner of a busy Tacoma piano studio, happily making a full-time salary with music,” said the 32-year-old founder of Tacoma Music Lab. “Life has a funny way.” Today, Clark’s music academy has grown in popularity among South Sound children, and Clark said he is currently working on future growth opportunities. In addition to teaching and running his business, Clark spends a lot of his time composing and hopes to one day “score a major motion picture.” Look for him in one of his Tacoma Music Lab hoodies doing just that at Tacoma’s Lander Coffee. Otherwise, he can be found at home with a hot cup of black coffee, reading a book, flanked by his two “goofy” cats, Thomas and Graham. — JK
David Combs, 39
Owner/Operator, Shirt The City | Business Development Representative, Tacoma- Pierce County Chamber
HOMETOWN: Seoul, South Korea
FIRST JOB: Cook at Dairy Queen
EDUCATION: Associate degree, Pierce College
HOBBIES: Collecting Transformers
CURRENTLY READING: “Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day” by Jay Shetty
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “Don’t get caught up with being ‘on the grind’; focus more on making moves that are as smooth as clockwork, and you’ll have perfect timing every time.”
David Combs is under 40 until June 14, but who’s counting? He calls himself a dog-loving father of two daughters who enjoys collecting shoes and Transformers toys. Combs has watched Tacoma shift and grow over 24 years and said he’s more in love with the city and its people than ever. He started a T-shirt printing business with his brother 10 years ago and his own shop three years ago. An unsuccessful run for city council in 2019 opened more opportunities for Combs to serve; he’s since become president of the Hilltop Business Association. There, he’s helped create a broken window fund for businesses and, with the help of community members, organized the Hilltop Street Fair, the Halloween on the Hill, and the Holidayz on the Hill events. At the chamber, he’s helped 60- plus small businesses access more than $500,000 in micro-loans in more than two years. The clothes that make Combs feel the most powerful? A hoodie and sweats. “I like to combat what others define as ‘professional,’ which is challenging white supremacy norms,” he said. — JS
Erin Cooper, 38
Social Worker, Department of Veterans Affairs
HOMETOWN: Anderson Island
FIRST JOB: U.S. Army
EDUCATION: Master’s degree in social work, Arizona State University
HOBBIES: Anything outdoors
CURRENTLY READING: “The Roaring of the Sacred River: The Wilderness Quest for Vision and Self-Healing” by Steven Foster and Meredith Little
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “Love what you do.”
U.S. Army veteran Erin Cooper’s service ended in 2013, but she hasn’t moved on from the veteran community. The former enlisted military police officer turned social worker is now employed by the Department of Veterans Affairs, where she is part of a new initiative that takes a proactive approach to veteran suicide. In fact, Cooper said her personal and professional goal is to see veteran suicides drop significantly before she turns 50. Off the clock, Cooper continues to be mission-driven. In 2016, Cooper founded Pathfinder — a veteran peer-mentorship group that uses long distance, service dog-supported hiking — to build camaraderie and help ease effects of post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury. (The group has been on hiatus due to the pandemic, but Cooper hopes to bring it back soon.) “Everything I do now is focused on supporting my veteran brothers and sisters,” Cooper said of her roles at the VA and Pathfinder. Also an animal lover, Cooper is not often far from her two dogs or two barn cats. — JK
Whitney Cox, 36
HR Project Manager and DE&I Program Manager; Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.
HOMETOWN: Bremerton
FIRST JOB: Barista at Starbucks
EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degrees in international studies and political science, University of Washington
HOBBIES: Reading, camping, and hiking
CURRENTLY READING: “Parenting with Love & Logic: Teaching Children Responsibility” by Dr. Foster Cling and Jim Fay and “Abhorsen” by Garth Nix
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “You don’t get anything if you don’t ask for it, and the worst someone can do is say no.”
Whitney Cox comes from a long line of jewelers. Cox still has some family pieces from her grandmother — who remarkably escaped World War II Germany because the family came under scrutiny for helping local Jews flee the country — that she wears often. She says they give her strength to get through tough days. Cox lost her father last year to a rare form of cranial pachymeningitis, but before his passing, the two frequently had lunch to talk about their lives. “He would be so excited to brag about this one,” she said of receiving a 40 Under 40 honor. Co-worker Tony Belot is proud of Cox, too, citing her “innovative work” at Schnitzer Steel and dedication to the community. “At Schnitzer Steel, Whitney’s role is to manage the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, where Schnitzer is currently the industry leader. This includes employee resource groups, diversity hiring metrics, and training,” he wrote. — JS
Stephanie Curnow, 37
Owner, 27 West Boutique
HOMETOWN: Los Angeles
FIRST JOB: Sales at Signature Flight Support
EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree in aviation business administration, Embry- Riddle Aeronautical University
HOBBIES: Spending time with family, enjoying the outdoors, and volunteering at Santa’s Castle on Joint Base Lewis-McChord
CURRENTLY READING: “Victory: 7 Revolutionary Strategies for Entrepreneurs to Launch Your Business, Elevate Your Impact, and Transform Your Life” by Larry Broughton and “To the Grave” by Caitlin Moss
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “There is never a perfect time to do anything; the best thing to do is just start.” Stephanie Curnow is a military spouse, a mom of three, an active volunteer, and a successful business owner. In 2017, when Curnow found herself unemployed, like many other military spouses, she became passionate about helping others in her same boat. “After much research, I decided that I wanted to do something about it,” she said. “I created 27 West Boutique in order to employ and empower military spouses.” Curnow launched the boutique with a twofold mission: to offer quality clothing at affordable prices with excellent customer service, and to provide employment opportunities for military spouses. In November 2020, she opened the first store outside Joint Base Lewis-McChord in DuPont, and a second location in Puyallup earlier this year. When Curnow isn’t at the shop or volunteering at JBLM’s Santa’s Castle, she can be found with her newborn daughter and two boys watching “Bluey.” — SQ
Samuel Daheim, 30
Attorney, Connelly Law Offices, PLLC
HOMETOWN: Tacoma
FIRST JOB: Chick-fil-A
EDUCATION: Juris Doctor, University of Washington
HOBBIES: Hiking, running, and cycling
CURRENTLY READING: “Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less” by Greg McKeown
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “The work on your desk is your best marketing tool.”
Tacoma-raised Samuel Daheim is described by his friend (and 40 Under 40 alum) Tadeu Velloso as a “zealous, thoughtful advocate for his clients (who) has amassed a reputation for his high-quality legal work in his short time in the profession.” As a civil trial lawyer, Daheim’s practice includes a broad range of cases involving civil rights, wrongful death, employment, government and corporate liability, and catastrophe. Daheim said he takes pride in his firm’s commitment to serving its community and is grateful to serve his community through his work. Before turning 50, Daheim would like to be invited to join the American Board of Trial Advocates. If he’s not in the office or court, Daheim enjoys being outdoors and spending time with his wife and his 2-year-old daughter on Sunday mornings — hopefully with a doughnut in hand. — SQ
Shandi Dailey, 39
Manager of Community Relations, Coordinated Care
HOMETOWN: Honolulu
FIRST JOB: Volunteer at a medical center in the pathology department
EDUCATION: University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa
HOBBIES: Wine tasting, singing/dancing at concerts, horse riding, and spending time with friends and family
CURRENTLY READING: “The 5 AM Club: Own Your Morning, Elevate Your Life” by Robin Sharma
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “In everything you do, always remember where you’re from; never forget your roots.” — her late father
Family is everything to Hawaii’s Shandi Dailey. Dailey was born on the island of Oahu and was raised there by her native Hawaiian mother and Samoan father; her grandparents also instilled in her the importance of giving back. Like her late father inspired in her, Dailey takes pride in her Polynesian roots. After moving to Washington in 2012 on her husband’s military orders to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Dailey always had planned on moving back to her homeland on account of her family ties. But since moving to the Evergreen State, her perspective changed. “We fell in love with Washington and the many opportunities we’ve encountered over the years,” Dailey said. Though she might be far from her own family back in Hawaii, her work overseeing Coordinated Care’s community relations and outreach team is having a positive impact on thousands of Washington families, children, and individuals. — SQ
Arthur DeLong, 39
Partner; Eisenhower Carlson, PLLC
HOMETOWN: Tacoma
FIRST JOB: Dishwasher at Gateway India
EDUCATION: Juris Doctor, Occidental College
HOBBIES: Traveling, cooking, and reading
CURRENTLY READING: “Amigoland” by Oscar Casares
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “Produce fantastic work.”
At Eisenhower Carlson, Arthur DeLong serves as the corporate transactions attorney, primarily focusing on cases involving mergers and acquisitions and securities offerings. Co-worker Shannon Sargent praised DeLong in her nomination form for his “dedication and passion for his profession and for people” — a passion she said sets him apart in the office as well as in the business world at large. That dedication to people also manifests in DeLong’s volunteer work with the World Affairs Council of Tacoma, the Middle Eastern Legal Association of Washington, the Commission on International Relations, and the International Refugee Assistance Project. When he needs to take a breather from his extensive work, DeLong loves a Sunday morning brunch with his wife and kids, 7 and 9, in their North Tacoma home. — BP
Alex Domine, 32
Adviser, JayRay
HOMETOWN: Steilacoom
FIRST JOB: Dishwasher at a local restaurant
EDUCATION: Master’s degree in business administration, Pacific Lutheran University
HOBBIES: Working out and participating in/watching local plays
CURRENTLY READING: “1776” by David McCullough
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “Get good at seeing the forest and the trees.”
Alex Domine credits his parents for helping form him into the person he is today. “I learned a lot from the stories I heard about their journey here, what it took, what they sacrificed, and the payoff,” Domine said of his mother and his father, who are immigrants. “All of those stories were some iteration of, ‘Think outside the box, and take risks that are worth it.’” As an adviser at Tacoma-based marketing firm JayRay, Domine sees those two themes regularly influence his work, which necessitates he be unencumbered creatively while also being mindful of when to gamble. Outside of JayRay, Domine serves on the South Sound Together Board and acts as vice chair of the city of Tacoma’s City Events and Recognitions Committee. — BP
Robert Edmondson, 35
General Manager, MetalTech Inc.
HOMETOWN: Puyallup
FIRST JOB: Produce stocker
EDUCATION: Central Washington University
HOBBIES: Golfing, cooking, traveling, hiking, skiing, fishing, and spending quality time with family and friends
CURRENTLY READING: “Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds” by David Goggins
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “Put yourself in your customer’s shoes, and always listen.”
Since joining MetalTech Inc. 12 years ago, Robert “Robby” Edmondson has been responsible for more than $1 million in sales and has been a quintessential team player, according to colleague Justin Evans. “He’s the epitome of accountability and responsibility,” Evans said. Edmondson’s dedication has helped him attain the general manager title and a spot as a Washington delegate, alongside former Gov. Christine Gregoire, at the Paris Air Show. Edmondson credits his business management and sales acumen to his father, who taught him how to be a great leader at work and in his community. Edmondson lives in Puyallup with his wife, Sarah; daughter, Palmer; and dog, Tucker. His ideal Sunday morning involves sleeping in and catching the late service at church with a good cup of joe in hand. — SQ
Nichole Fisher, 31
Criminal Defense Attorney and Owner, Lake Tapps Legal
HOMETOWN: Bonney Lake
FIRST JOB: Server at a restaurant
EDUCATION: Juris Doctor, Loyola University New Orleans
HOBBIES: Hot yoga, hiking, and skiing
CURRENTLY READING: “Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence” by Anna Lembke
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “Just start.”
Following her graduation from Loyola University New Orleans, Nichole Fisher had successful stints at the Orleans Parish Criminal Court and, later, at a fastpaced criminal defense firm in Tacoma. In late 2022, Bonney Lake-raised Fisher decided to establish her own defense firm, Lake Tapps Legal, in her hometown. (A Tacoma office was added later.) “I started my firm because I wanted to really focus on my clients as individuals,” she said. “I think it’s important that they have a true understanding of the legal process and feel empowered and armed with the right tools to move forward and improve their lives.” In business, Fisher said she feels ready to fight for her clients when she dons a blazer and heels; she feels empowered when she is able to get great results for her clients. Fisher also serves on numerous local boards, including the Tacoma-Pierce County Bar Association, Safe Streets, Washington Women Lawyers Pierce County, and more. Off the clock, Fisher can be found at home with a cup of coffee while relaxing with her dog, Bentley, or taking a hot yoga class. — JK
Jessie Gamble, 28
Executive Officer, Master Builders Association of Pierce County
HOMETOWN: Carbonado
FIRST JOB: Ticket and pumpkin sales at Maris Farms
EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree, University of Washington
HOBBIES: Hiking, fishing, mountain climbing, reading, playing guitar, painting, and Isshin-ryu karate
CURRENTLY READING: “A Little Life” by Hanya Yanagihara
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “There’s no such thing as a work/life balance. You have to choose every day which one wins the day, work or life, and keep tabs on how you allocate those days.”
Jessie Gamble began working for the Master Builders of Pierce County in its government affairs department before making her way up to the role of the organization’s government affairs director. Now, as the department’s executive officer, Gamble leads her office with the phrase “Build homes, not barriers.” Gamble puts this phrase into practice by making it her goal to improve things such as shortening permit timelines, reducing regulations to build homes, promoting careers in skilled trades, and more. When Gamble isn’t working, she likes to spend time outdoors to recharge and practice hobbies, including fishing, hunting, hiking, and mountain climbing. Last year, she summited Mount Rainier, and this year, she is looking forward to reaching the top of Mount St. Helens. — HW
Angela Gelfer, 31
Project Geologist, The Riley Group Inc.
HOMETOWN: Sammamish
FIRST JOB: Front-desk clerk
EDUCATION: Master’s degree in environmental science, University of Oklahoma
HOBBIES: Rock climbing, painting, weightlifting, skiing, and baking
CURRENTLY READING: “Little Weirds” by Jenny Slate
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “Lift as you climb.” The Riley Group’s Angela Gelfer considers herself a “rockhound,” and it isn’t hard to see why: Very little of her life goes untouched by geology. While her days are spent as a project geologist with The Riley Group, her nights and weekends mostly consist of rock climbing. (No wonder one of the pieces of advice that most sticks with her is, “Lift as you climb.”) Gelfer lives in Tacoma with her partner, Anan, and their 4-year-old dog, Finn. When she’s not living up to her self-appointed rockhound title, Gelfer can be found grabbing a cup of joe from Lander Coffee and volunteering with local organizations such as the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance and the Tacoma Humane Society. — BP
Leslie Goings, 37
Director of Community Engagement/HR, YMCA of Grays Harbor
HOMETOWN: Aberdeen
FIRST JOB: Working at a family seafood business
EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree in general studies, University of Washington HOBBIES: Youth sports, hiking, being outdoors, music, going for drives, cooking/baking, reading, board and card games, sunbathing, cleaning, organizing, and decorating
CURRENTLY READING: “Triple Cross” by James Patterson
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “Work first; play later.”
The Northwest is a better place to live and work because of Leslie Goings, according to co-worker Sarah Channel at the YMCA of Grays Harbor in Hoquiam. “With a career in marketing and communications and a passion for community, it’s not a surprise that she found her professional way into the nonprofit sector,” Channel said of Goings, whom Channel called “the wizard behind the curtain” for the Y’s Annual Campaign leading and supporting volunteers in raising more than $275,000. Goings’ list of community involvement is long: Montesano Festival of Lights parade chair, Aberdeen Youth Football board member, United Way of Grays Harbor board member — the list goes on. Goings calls herself focused and a hard worker. “As much as I talk about work, I love life outside of work. My boys are my everything, and I want to teach them the greater picture about life,” she said of her three boys, 9, 11, and 17. — JS
Travis Guterson, 39
Co-Founder and Head Brewer, 7 Seas Brewing Co.
HOMETOWN: Bainbridge Island
FIRST JOB: Washing dishes at a restaurant at age 15
EDUCATION: University of Washington
HOBBIES: Golfing, snowboarding, hiking, jogging, gardening, cooking, and being on the water
CURRENTLY READING: “My Life in the Sunshine: Searching for My Father and Discovering My Family” by Nabil Ayers
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “Recognize that there are people who know more than you; be open-minded, and never stop learning.”
The summer between his sophomore and junior years at the University of Washington, Travis Guterson took a summer job at a small brewpub on the Oregon coast to make some extra money. “(I was) expecting to return back to school,” Guterson said. “Well, that never happened.” That job was the catalyst that eventually led Guterson to co-found 7 Seas Brewing Co. with business partner Mike Runion. Guterson has no regrets about not returning to school; in fact, he said he draws his confidence from his career trajectory. “I discovered a serious passion for something at a relatively young age and have managed to make some semblance of a livelihood out of it,” he said. When he’s not coming up with new brews for 7 Seas, Guterson spends his time engaging in outdoor sports or spending time with his daughter. The two often can be found eating breakfast together at various South Sound eateries on Sunday mornings. — JK
Michael Hall, 33
Chief Operating Officer, Helium
HOMETOWN: Tacoma
FIRST JOB: Accounting tutor at Tacoma Community College
EDUCATION: Tacoma Community College and Faith International University and Seminary
HOBBIES: Beach volleyball, board games, and spinning up side hustles
CURRENTLY READING: “Zero to One: Notes on Startups, or How to Build the Future” by Peter Thiel and Blake Masters and “Rich Dad Poor Dad: What the Rich Teach Their Kids About Money That the Poor and the Middle Class Do Not” by Robert Kiyosaki
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “Profit is to business what blood is to the human body; the purpose of the human body is not to produce blood, but you would die quickly without it.”
Before the age of 50, Michael Hall said he wants to have at least seven unique streams of income. For many folks who work a 9-to-5 job, that lofty goal might seem unlikely, but for Hall, the chief operating officer at Tacoma-based tech company Helium and a serial entrepreneur who advises local solopreneurs, it just might be possible. “I have always had a passion for bootstrapped companies, and I enjoy the challenges and benefits of growing businesses organically,” he said. That’s what Hall spends his time on when he isn’t at the Helium offices, volunteering at nonprofit Thrive Gig Harbor, or playing board games at home with his wife and two sons. Typically, a local Starbucks is Hall’s third place of choice for this type of work; he’s a fan of the high-speed internet and readily available outlets. — JK
Reena Hensley, 37
Front End Development Manager, SiteCrafting
HOMETOWN: Buckley
FIRST JOB: Estimating assistant to a homebuilder
EDUCATION: High school diploma
HOBBIES: Reading, playing video or board games, and spending time with her family
CURRENTLY READING: The Bible
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “Being quiet doesn’t mean you can’t be a leader; be confident in who you are.”
Though her work might go largely unnoticed by the average South Sound resident or worker, Reena Hensley has, at some point in her career, had an impact on many of them. “If you’ve ever registered your child for an activity with Metro Parks Tacoma, searched for a doctor at MultiCare, or planned a visit to a local children’s museum, your experiences have been impacted by the work of Reena and her team,” said Jen Rittenhouse, a co-worker at Tacomabased SiteCrafting, in her nomination of Hensley. Rittenhouse doesn’t stop there; she notes that Hensley is a self-taught web developer who has worked her way up the ladder in her 16 years at SiteCrafting. “She was hired as a receptionist and taught herself how to code between answering phone calls and intercepting office deliveries,” Rittenhouse said. Outside work, Hensley is an avid fan of board games and video games, which she enjoys playing with her husband and two kids. — JK
Jessica Hoover, 36
Senior Program Officer, Grays Harbor Community Foundation
HOMETOWN: Montesano
FIRST JOB: University of Washington Alumni Association
EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree in communications, University of Washington
HOBBIES: Decorating her home, floral arranging, being a sports mom, and traveling
CURRENTLY READING: “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “Joy is contagious.” “Harbor girl for life”
Jessica Hoover believes she is the person she is today because of her time in Grays Harbor. After a few years living in Seattle for her education, Hoover and her husband returned to the community where they grew up to raise now fifth-generation Grays Harbor kids. Hoover has worked in philanthropy since she graduated from the University of Washington — first for The Collins Group, then for Providence St. Peter Foundation, and then SafePlace before assuming her current role with the Grays Harbor Community Foundation. Today, the foundation manages close to $80 million in assets. Hoover oversees its grants, scholarships, and early learning program, and creates the foundation’s marketing content. — HW
Mattice Hoyt, 36
Owner, Mattice Beauty Supply
HOMETOWN: Stockton, California
FIRST JOB: Dairy Queen
EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree, University of Washington
HOBBIES: Video games, anime, and making poems/rhymes about local businesses or items in her store
CURRENTLY READING: “Hood Feminism” by Mikki Kendall and “Rest is Resistance: A Manifesto” by Tricia Hersey
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “Everyone you know won’t support you, but the right people will find you and support you.”
Despite the obstacles associated with opening a business during the COVID-19 pandemic, the loss of her mother, and a bout with blood cancer, Mattice Hoyt — along with her husband, Chris — successfully launched Mattice Beauty Supply, the only Black-, woman-, and veteran-owned beauty supply store in Tacoma. In addition to being her livelihood, the store also has become a platform for Hoyt to uplift others, prompting her numerous nominators to describe her as “selfless.” She has committed 10% of proceeds to a different cause each month. Most often, those dollars go right back into her local community. When she’s not in her store, Hoyt spends time serving on the YWCA of Pierce County Board and making kids’ haircare kits to donate to local charities. In addition, Hoyt received the Compassionate Tacoma Award in 2022 for her assistance to local organizations such as Tacoma Mutual Aid, Serve the People Tacoma, and Tacoma’s People Assembly. What makes this small-business owner feel empowered? Hoyt said it’s all about what she is able to accomplish despite obstacles. “Even though I am disabled and in a wheelchair, folks notice the work I still do in the community — it makes me feel like I can accomplish anything,” Hoyt said. Outside work, Hoyt enjoys playing video games (especially on Nintendo and PlayStation consoles) and watching the anime series “Attack on Titan.” — HW
Krystina Jarvis, 29
Founder and CEO, A Drop in the Ocean
HOMETOWN: Lebanon, Ohio
FIRST JOB: Pizza restaurant server
EDUCATION: Master’s degree in conservation biology, Miami University
HOBBIES: Dancing, cooking, traveling, and going to concerts
CURRENTLY READING: The “Outlander” series by Diana Gabaldon and “Animal, Vegetable, Miracle” by Barbara Kingsolver
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “You have to do something different. What if ‘different’ is just messing around a bit?”
“Can this be done better?” That’s a question that A Drop in the Ocean’s Krystina Jarvis said drives everything she does in her work as the zero-waste refillery and sustainable- living shop’s founder and CEO. Jarvis moved to Tacoma several years ago to see through her dream to open a sustainable-living company and has found a community dependably supportive and enthusiastic for small businesses ever since. “I can honestly say I’ve never seen anything like it,” Casey Delaney, Jarvis’ best friend and partner, said in his nomination of Jarvis. “(Krystina) has operated this company by herself with a level of passion and dedication that is unmatched.” Before she turns 50, Jarvis hopes to be retired and traveling the world. — BP
Jared Johnson, 33
Executive Director, YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties
HOMETOWN: Tacoma
FIRST JOB: Youth staff at the Morgan Family YMCA in Tacoma
EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree in business marketing, Bethel University
HOBBIES: Golf, playing with his kids, and traveling
CURRENTLY READING: “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, “The Ideal Team Player” by Patrick Lencioni, and “Canoeing the Mountains” by Tod Bolsinger
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “The greatest legacy you can leave as a leader is how you invest and envision with your people.”
Jared Johnson grew up in local YMCAs and has held a deep affinity for Tacoma and the YMCA organization for as long as he can remember. While earning his business marketing degree from Bethel University in Saint Paul, Minnesota, he maintained his connection with the organization by helping coordinate its Summer Day Camp program each year — a dedication that ultimately led to a career at the Y. A life of service is a family trait, as Johnson said he follows in his father’s footsteps of trying to do good for the Tacoma community. When Johnson isn’t working alongside members, staff, and volunteers at the Y, he enjoys playing a round of golf, traveling, and playing with his three kids. — HW
Kaisa Lightfoot, 32
Partner Program Manager, KNKX Public Radio
HOMETOWN: Walker, Minnesota
FIRST JOB: Corps member at Conservation Corps of Minnesota
EDUCATION: Master’s degree in nonprofit management, University of Oregon
HOBBIES: Painting, weaving, ceramics, gardening, and being in nature
CURRENTLY READING: “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich and “The Four Pivots” by Shawn A. Ginwright
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “Teamwork makes the dream work.” Kaisa Lightfoot has always felt a sense of belonging in the South Sound region she currently calls home with her wife, dog, and robust chosen family. Hailing from the wide-open spaces of Minnesota, Lightfoot grew up consuming local public radio, which was crucial in fueling her imagination of a world beyond her rural ZIP code. Today, as the partner program manager at Tacoma-based KNKX Public Radio, Lightfoot said she feels honored helping connect the region and likes to think of her place in fundraising as “aiding in the redistribution of wealth for the benefit of all.” This ethos of benefiting all continues off the job, too, in her role as a board member of Tacoma’s Rainbow Center. Lightfoot also is a foster parent and said she loves sharing her home with kids in need. When not working or volunteering, Lightfoot can be found in the garden, on a trail, or making art. — HW
Dr. Michael Bao Luong, 39
Pediatric Dentist and Owner, Floss is Boss Dentistry for Children
HOMETOWN: University Place
FIRST JOB: His mother’s restaurant, Teriyaki Joe’s
EDUCATION: Doctor of Dental Surgery degree, University of Southern California HOBBIES: Fantasy football and basketball
CURRENTLY READING: “The Road” by Cormac McCarthy
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “Success is nothing more than a collection of failures you have to overcome.”
When it comes to his success, Floss is Boss Dentistry for Children founder Michael Bao Luong — or “Dr. Mike,” as he’s known to patients — said it’s all a reflection of the relationships he has with the people around him. “I’m a son to immigrant parents who came to America with nothing and ended up with four college graduates; I’m a spoiled brother to three sisters who always gave me everything I needed without asking; I’m a fiancé to a woman who loves me unconditionally and inspires me every day to be better than the last; and now I am a soon-to-be father again with more questions than answers, but excited to learn,” Luong said. As a longtime pediatric dentist and new business owner, 39-year-old Luong hopes to be one such positive reflection for his staff and patients. “I am loyal, I am honest, I am clearly cheesy, and I hope I am someone people want to meet,” he said. In the future, Luong hopes to own a house on the water, where he will learn to make fresh pasta and continue to watch “NFL RedZone” with his kids. — JK
Stasha Moreno, 31
Chief Operating Officer, Surge Coworking
HOMETOWN: Tacoma
FIRST JOB: Lifeguard
EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree in literature, Bard College
HOBBIES: Gardening and creative writing
CURRENTLY READING: “On Beauty” by Zadie Smith
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “It’s OK to ask for help, and you can ask your peers and other businesses for advice, and most often they are very willing to talk to you.”
Stasha Moreno has successfully cultivated community spaces for local entrepreneurs in Tacoma. Since joining her family’s co-working business as a community manager in 2015, Moreno has helped open the Union Club Tacoma and Surge South Tacoma locations and is soon going to open the Old City Hall location. “As a female (and) person of color, (Stasha) has put into action many programs at the co-working spaces which provide free or heavily discounted space to local businesses and entrepreneurs,” said her co-worker, Angela Westergreen. “Stasha’s work at Surge Coworking continues to lift up other small businesses and entrepreneurs within our community.” You also can find Moreno uplifting others in her role as board secretary for the National Alliance on Mental Illness Pierce County. When not at Surge, Moreno can be found strolling the farmers market with her husband, Paul; at a concert; or walking her dog, Poppy. — SQ
Aubrey Newton, 32
Director, Northwest Laborers’ Employers Cooperation and Education Team
HOMETOWN: Cashmere
FIRST JOB: Working at my grandma’s restaurant as a teenager
EDUCATION: Master’s degree in public relations, Full Sail University
HOBBIES: Traveling, going to the beach, being outdoors, singing, and spending time with her husband and two dogs
CURRENTLY READING: “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “Make yourself invaluable, and always be learning no matter how far you are. Also, don’t be willing to have others do something you aren’t willing to do yourself, no matter what position you are in.”
A Cornell University international labor school graduate, Newton embodies a historical first for the Northwest Laborers Union’s cooperation and education team: She’s its first woman director in its 30-year history. During her near decade in the position, Newton considers her role refining a more robust and inclusive recruitment system, helping contractors grow market share, and building and developing partners and policies in the energy sector as definitive successes. “Aubrey often is wearing a plethora of hats and does more than many ever see,” Newton’s anonymous nominator said. “She is a leader inside and out.” In professional settings or out, Newton is never without a trusty pen and paper for note-taking — even when she’s bingeing episodes of her favorite cooking and baking shows. — BP
Amalia Perez, 31
Early Learning Director, Multicultural Child and Family Hope Center
HOMETOWN: Spanaway
FIRST JOB: Tutor at Mount Tahoma High School
EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree in social welfare, University of Washington
HOBBIES: Baking, crafting, traveling, and dancing
CURRENTLY READING: “Feel the Fear … and Do It Anyway” by Susan Jeffers
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “Mistakes are where the learning begins.”
As the early learning director at Tacoma’s Multicultural Child and Family Hope Center, Spanaway-raised Amalia Perez fosters access to culturally relevant services for children and their families in the South Sound. Specifically, she facilitates the Positive Parenting Program, which encompasses courses nurturing parent-child relationships and protecting families from entering the child welfare system. Perez’s dedication to the community took seed early on with strong military ties and cultural roots on both sides of her Chamorro family. In addition to her work with the Tacoma center, Perez is the board president of Palmer Scholars — a higher-education program of which she also is an alum. Perez’s favorite place to visit is Guam, a place where she loves to “reset and reconnect with my roots.” — BP
Sophie Scott, 31
Owner, OlyFit Training
HOMETOWN: Olympia
FIRST JOB: Sandwich artist at Subway
EDUCATION: Currently attending South Puget Sound Community College
HOBBIES: Hiking, running, drawing, reading, cold plunges, and bike riding
CURRENTLY READING: “The Dragon Riders of Pern” by Anne McCaffrey
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “Do not ever forget to focus on employee morale.”
Whether she’s spending time with her 2-year-old daughter, coaching her clients, or helping her community, Sophie Scott strives to be an example of courage and strength. “She is strong, dedicated, committed, and faces all of life’s obstacles with a smile,” said family friend Jake Klein in his nomination of Scott. As the founder and sole trainer at one of Olympia’s newest gyms, OlyFit, her passion for training keeps her going through the everyday challenges of business ownership. “My clients are amazing, and their successes are what motivates me,” Scott said. Her dedication to training goes beyond business as usual; she also uplifts and empowers survivors of domestic violence through free workout sessions. When she isn’t pumping iron, Scott can be found snuggling with her daughter or binge-watching “Grey’s Anatomy.” — SQ
Kevin Shutty, 38
Commissioner, Mason County
HOMETOWN: Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
FIRST JOB: Legal assistant with the Pennsylvania State Police
EDUCATION: Master’s degree in community and economic development, Penn State University
HOBBIES: Reading, cooking, smoking meat, traveling, and consuming as much sports as possible
CURRENTLY READING: “The Fight to Save the Town: Reimagining Discarded America” by Michelle Wilde Anderson and “Duck Season: Eating, Drinking, and Other Misadventures in Gascony — France’s Last Best Place” by David McAninch
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “Do the work; there’s no substitute for putting in the effort. Also, don’t get discouraged when things don’t go as planned.”
Now serving his second term, Kevin Shutty represents Mason County as one of its commissioners. He serves on a variety of local and regional boards mainly focused on mental health, substance abuse, housing and homelessness, and environmental restoration. When he’s not working as commissioner, he honors his roots as an educator by teaching government classes at Bremerton’s Olympic College. Before the age of 50, Shutty would like to establish a scholarship at his high school alma mater for kids pursuing public service careers or education. Already, Shutty has served as the annual campaign co-chair for the YMCA and as a founding board member of the Great Bend Center for Music, which develops and hosts programs to help people use music to find common cause, build trust, and address community challenges. Shutty enjoys going into downtown Shelton to take a seat at Urraco Coffee to get some work done. — HW
Megan Stone, 37
Vice President, Branch Manager; Commencement Bank
HOMETOWN: Tacoma
FIRST JOB: Receptionist at a community bank in Tacoma
EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree, Western Washington University
HOBBIES: Reading, walks with her dog, and watching or playing soccer with her kids
CURRENTLY READING: “Black Cake: A Novel” by Charmaine Wilkerson
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “Walk the bread aisle at a grocery store. Walking the bread aisle reminds us that there is a vast need for the product we offer and 100 ways to make it unique. In business, sometimes standing out from the crowd can be an overwhelming thought. When we present our true, authentic selves to our market, we are better able to meet the needs of our customers. Don’t be afraid to be the loaf of cinnamon raisin swirl bread amidst a shelf full of wheat or rye.”
After her first foray into banking as a receptionist, Megan Stone stepped away from her career to raise a family and start her own business, even recruiting her husband to join the venture. Now, having reentered banking with entrepreneurial experience, Stone is showing Tacoma’s small businesses how to stand out. “Megan works directly with many business owners throughout Tacoma, helping set up and advise on their banking services. As a former small-business owner herself, Megan understands the challenges faced by entrepreneurs,” said co-worker Greg Hansch. When she’s not empowering businesses around Tacoma, Stone treasures time with family and friends and coaching girls’ soccer. — SQ
Grant Twyman, 35
Managing Partner, Next Consulting Firm
HOMETOWN: Coatesville, Pennsylvania
FIRST JOB: Working the front counter at Burger King
EDUCATION: Master’s degree, Western Seminary
HOBBIES: Working out and Topgolf
CURRENTLY READING: “How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World’s Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs” by Guy Raz
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “Before you start a business, sometimes it’s best to go work in that business/industry, learn, grow, observe, and then start the business with lessons learned and with more wisdom.” — his father
Grant Twyman is a leader across various sectors of the South Sound community, said nominator AJ Gordon of Banner Bank. That includes not only Twyman’s work at Next, where he supports economic and community development in Pierce County, but also serving as training director of the Pierce County Business Accelerator, which graduated 200 small-business owners across four languages. As a military intelligence officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, Twyman extends his commitment to service and leadership at the local, national, and international levels, Gordon said. Twyman, who also serves on the board for the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber and the Lakewood Multicultural Coalition, said his favorite role is husband to Amy and “Papa” to Aubrey and Grant III. And his favorite way to spend a Sunday morning? Cooking breakfast with his kids, ages 4 and 6. — JS
Brianne Tyler, 34
Founder and Principal, StoneBridge Valuation, LLC
HOMETOWN: Puyallup
FIRST JOB: Soccer referee
EDUCATION: Master’s in business administration, Keller Graduate School
HOBBIES: Tennis, hiking, and reading
CURRENTLY READING: “Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order” by Ray Dalio
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “Communicate clearly.”
Puyallup’s Brianne Tyler considers herself a methodical, detail-oriented, structured, and organized person on and off the clock — characteristics that play important parts in her roles as the founder and principal of Stone- Bridge Valuation, LLC, and as a wife and mother of two. “I genuinely love those around me and surround myself with people who see life as an opportunity to live, not just be,” Tyler said, noting that she also makes it a point to give herself permission to (respectfully) decline things that don’t align with her expertise or values. When she has free time, Tyler multifariously serves as the finance chair, treasurer, and board member of the Emergency Food Network. — BP
Reneille Velez, 33
Owner and Event Planner, Gian Events
HOMETOWN: Tacoma
FIRST JOB: Ice cream associate at Cold Stone Creamery
EDUCATION: University of Washington
HOBBIES: Yoga, spa days, and traveling the world
CURRENTLY READING: “Sweet Success: A Simple Recipe to Turn your Passion into Profit” by Candace Nelson
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “Do not ever forget to focus on employee morale.”
As someone who loves to celebrate “absolutely everything,” it only made sense that Reneille Velez launched a wedding- and event-planning company. “My mom always ensured we felt special for the little things, which turned into amazing memories,” Velez said. “In my career, I want to help others celebrate anything and everything.” Since opening Gian Events, Velez has successfully built an award-winning company from the ground up and uses her company to mentor aspiring entrepreneurs. This summer, the company is partnering with the Center of Women for Democracy to host workshops for middle and high school girls. When she’s not designing glamorous events filled with sparkle and lights, you can find Velez relaxing and resetting on a Sunday practicing yoga, making a cup of homemade espresso, or bingeing a firefighter show. — SQ
Mallory Wilde, 33
Senior Engineer, Parametrix Inc.
HOMETOWN: Colorado Springs, Colorado
FIRST JOB: Design engineer
EDUCATION: Master’s degree in civil engineering and transportation, University of Washington
HOBBIES: Camping along the Oregon coast and boating on the Puget Sound
CURRENTLY READING: “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “I recently attended a conference, and one of the speakers mentioned the power of a written thankyou note; never underestimate the personal touch.”
Ever wonder who designs stormwater infrastructure, trails, transit centers, and roadways? It’s folks like transportation engineer and project manager Mallory Wilde. Wilde does all this and more throughout the South Sound and up into the Kitsap and Olympic peninsulas. The Bremerton resident also has been known to volunteer her time with the Kitsap County Department of Housing and Homelessness to study opportunities for new housing communities in the county. In her off hours, Wilde can be found camping on the Oregon coast or hiking with her husband and 1-year-old son on some of the very same trails she helped design. When she can’t get outdoors, reading a good novel with a hot cup of coffee is Wilde’s greatest escape from work and the incessant playing of her toddler’s beloved “Cocomelon” episodes. — JK
Courtney Blair Williams, 35
Business Development Manager, PROVAIL
HOMETOWN: Chehalis
FIRST JOB: Babysitter for her niece
EDUCATION: Master’s degree in public administration, The Evergreen State College
HOBBIES: Ballet
CURRENTLY READING: “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “You can disagree, but don’t be disagreeable.”
Not everyone can say they have a thumb ring with a snail on it. Courtney Blair Williams can. For her, it’s a stylish reminder to slow down and pay attention to detail. “I am from the East Coast, so I do everything FAST,” she wrote, adding that she’s learned many lessons that slowing down is truly the best way to be inclusive. In May, Williams joined PROVAIL, a nonprofit supporting people with disabilities to fulfill their life choices, which works primarily with people in King and Snohomish counties. PROVAIL is a member of the Community Employment Alliance, a membership association comprised of employment service providers who support individuals with disabilities in the workforce. Williams was executive director of CEA before taking PROVAIL’s newly created role to bridge pathways to opportunities for people with disabilities and extend PROVAIL’s reach to new areas. According to a nominator, one of Williams’ most notable accomplishments at CEA, after years of trying, was working with others to get the Legislature to eliminate sub-minimum wage pay for disabled people, effective in 2021. A wife to Colin and mother to Henry and Delilah (and dog Penny), Williams said that before she’s 50, she wants to see her children as adults who are happy and adaptable. — JS
Josh Wilson, 36
Financial Adviser and Resident Director, Stikker Wilson Group at Merrill Lynch
HOMETOWN: Longview
FIRST JOB: Professional basketball player
EDUCATION: Master’s degree in business administration, Marylhurst University HOBBIES: Basketball, camping, and traveling
CURRENTLY READING: “Switch: How to Change Things When Change is Hard” by Chip and Dan Heath
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “Always do the right thing; put clients first, and success will follow.”
In a previous life, Josh Wilson was a professional basketball player in Germany, Hungary, and Finland. Now, he plays on the financial court as resident director of Merrill Lynch’s Olympia office and a financial adviser with the Stikker Wilson Group. At Merrill Lynch, Wilson always aims to support his clients’ financial goals by creating thorough plans and realistic goals, and leading with authenticity. When he’s not working at Merrill Lynch, Wilson is involved in the nonprofit he founded, Roots Academy. (It became South Sound Roots Academy in 2017.) Roots Academy’s mission is to make high-level sports training safe and available to all young athletes regardless of their background. Wilson also is the varsity coach for the boys basketball team at Tumwater High School. — HW
Kacee Woods, 32
Equity in Contracting and Workforce Programs Manager, City of Tacoma
HOMETOWN: Tacoma
FIRST JOB: Office assistant at a law firm
EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree, George Fox University
HOBBIES: Reading, sewing, spending time with family and friends, listening to music, and enjoying a good Peloton ride
CURRENTLY READING: “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama and “The Startup of You: Adapt, Take Risks, Grow Your Network, and Transform Your Career” by Reid Hoffman and Ben Casnocha
BEST BUSINESS ADVICE RECEIVED: “If knowledge is what you know and wisdom is acknowledging what you don’t, then learning is the bridge between the two.”
Kacee Woods has never lacked determination. Growing up in Tacoma in a single- parent household taught her many lessons about responsibility and how to care for others. But her most intense learning came after getting sick at the age of 14. Her recovery necessitated she relearn how to walk, talk, eat, and write. The renewed sense of invigoration and passion for life that she continues to feel is something she chooses to carry with her in all endeavors. Today, Woods describes herself as a “service-oriented, mission-minded leader committed to rebuilding belief and trust, eliminating disparities in public spending, and creating meaningful opportunities for small and diverse businesses to work with the City.” — HW